Previous
Photo 3963
Family cookout
My niece had what we think is our last cookout of the season. You see the dog my cat was smelling on me.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
2
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Taken
30th September 2024 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
You're probably right- today was the first day that I really felt the fall weather was coming.
October 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
What a lovely time! Nice capture.
October 2nd, 2024
