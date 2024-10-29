Pumkin and alien

I took this several days ago. I am posting Halloween pictures for the rest of the month. I am late posting again. I started posting at night, so if I forgot, I could post in the morning before I went to work. Now I don't work; I have all day to post, so why push it into the night? Seem like a good time to make the change. I prepare the picture early and then try to wait until dark to post. Seems silly now that I am retired. Yup, I will make that change soon. Probably in the next day or so. Have I bored you with my little discussion? You could hardly care less. LOL