Beach Bench by joansmor
Photo 3994

Beach Bench

I took lunch to the beach and got a few good pictures.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
November 1st, 2024  
Mags
Great spot for lunch with such a nice view.
November 1st, 2024  
Carole Sandford
A good place to watch the world go by as you eat your lunch.
November 1st, 2024  
carol white
A lovely spot for a break
November 1st, 2024  
Pat Knowles
The sea looks quiet & the view lovely! No seagulls to bother you either!
November 1st, 2024  
