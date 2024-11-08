Sign up
Photo 4001
Van Gogh Sunflowers
I tried a tutorial about taking your photo and making a Van Gogh Painting. It is for a page I am going to make for a challenge with the artist as inspiration for a scrap page.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Tags
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful image and edit ! fav
November 8th, 2024
Jo
This is amazing. Great editing.Fav
November 8th, 2024
Mags
They're beautiful!
November 8th, 2024
Carole Sandford
Great edit!
November 8th, 2024
