Beaver Moon by joansmor
Photo 4010

Beaver Moon

I woke up yesterday and remembered I forgot to look for the Beaver Moon. I checked my weather app and found out I still had time. Grabbed my phone and went out on the deck (Brr) shot my photo. I like moon photos like this.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Joan Robillard

11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Nice scene
November 17th, 2024  
What a lovely capture.
November 17th, 2024  
