Previous
Photo 4012
Wells Jetty
I have started taking rides to the coast every Wednesday bringing my lunch. I take pictures and enjoy some alone time in a lovely setting. I started at Wells Beach and moved the next week to Wells Harbor. Tomorrow I will head to Drakes Island.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
6
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4497
photos
190
followers
108
following
1099% complete
4005
4006
4007
4008
4009
4010
4011
4012
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
13th November 2024 12:34pm
Tags
jetty
Mags
ace
Beautiful spot! Is that a sandbar?
November 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Pretty capture! Nice to have a number of places to go like this!
November 20th, 2024
Betsey
ace
You have so many gorgeous spots to choose from. I love the colors in this one, the bright water against the November browns.
November 20th, 2024
Linda Godwin
A great looking spot to spend some time.
November 20th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Such a beautiful place.
November 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks like a lovely place to live.
November 20th, 2024
