Wells Jetty by joansmor
Photo 4012

Wells Jetty

I have started taking rides to the coast every Wednesday bringing my lunch. I take pictures and enjoy some alone time in a lovely setting. I started at Wells Beach and moved the next week to Wells Harbor. Tomorrow I will head to Drakes Island.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Joan Robillard

Mags ace
Beautiful spot! Is that a sandbar?
November 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
Pretty capture! Nice to have a number of places to go like this!
November 20th, 2024  
Betsey ace
You have so many gorgeous spots to choose from. I love the colors in this one, the bright water against the November browns.
November 20th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
A great looking spot to spend some time.
November 20th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Such a beautiful place.
November 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like a lovely place to live.
November 20th, 2024  
