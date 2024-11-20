Sign up
Previous
Photo 4013
Drake's Island
Drake's Island is on the other side of the Harber and Jetty. Yesterday's photo looks towards the island.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4498
photos
190
followers
108
following
1099% complete
View this month »
4006
4007
4008
4009
4010
4011
4012
4013
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
20th November 2024 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
island
,
drake's
Corinne C
ace
A great B&W pic
November 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautifully captured in b&w!
November 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks lovely in black and white. What a lovely place to live.
November 21st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like a wonderful place to enjoy the views and the walks.
November 21st, 2024
