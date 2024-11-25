Previous
Art Class by joansmor
Photo 4018

Art Class

This is my teacher (and good friend) helping me with my photo. Because we are good friends I can push back. Usually, it is more that I don't see what she wants me to do. I draw it and she says no. no no. So I erase that mark and ask again. and back and forth it goes until we are both happy. But remarkably a pretty good picture comes out of it Today we worked on his body below the bow tie and the bow tie. We worked mostly lines that were only a couple of inches long. Curve it more, bring it wider, make it narrower. Often I just finally do what I think she wants even though I don't see it and dang it looks better. Hope I get to the point I can do that on my own. Thank you Jane for all your patience.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Joan Robillard

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Wow looks awesome!
November 26th, 2024  
Beverley ace
You’re very talented… beautiful drawing.
November 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
Impressive! Very well done.
November 26th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
From what I can see in the photo your sketch is remarkably good. My own drawing skills are barely capable of making stick figures so I have immense respect for those, like you, who can create something meaningful.
November 26th, 2024  
