Art Class

This is my teacher (and good friend) helping me with my photo. Because we are good friends I can push back. Usually, it is more that I don't see what she wants me to do. I draw it and she says no. no no. So I erase that mark and ask again. and back and forth it goes until we are both happy. But remarkably a pretty good picture comes out of it Today we worked on his body below the bow tie and the bow tie. We worked mostly lines that were only a couple of inches long. Curve it more, bring it wider, make it narrower. Often I just finally do what I think she wants even though I don't see it and dang it looks better. Hope I get to the point I can do that on my own. Thank you Jane for all your patience.