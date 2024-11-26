Previous
Head Butt by joansmor
Head Butt

A cat shows its love with a head butt. The first picture I ever posted was of Two so I like repeating it on this the first day of my 12th year.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1101% complete

Barb ace
Lovely photo of you and Two! Congratulations on the start of twelve years here! 🎉
November 26th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Congratulations 👏🎉
November 26th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Two is so sweet.
November 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot Well done on the start of year 12, !!
November 27th, 2024  
