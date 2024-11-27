Previous
Run, tomorrows Thanksgiving! by joansmor
Photo 4020

Run, tomorrows Thanksgiving!

Saw this guy running across the road on my way to the grocery store.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
What great timing to catch him in camera!
November 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! What a great shot!
November 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
That's the big laugh of the day!! Thankyou!!
November 28th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Go turkey go!
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact