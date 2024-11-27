Sign up
Previous
Photo 4020
Run, tomorrows Thanksgiving!
Saw this guy running across the road on my way to the grocery store.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
4
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Tags
turkey
Linda Godwin
What great timing to catch him in camera!
November 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! What a great shot!
November 28th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
That's the big laugh of the day!! Thankyou!!
November 28th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Go turkey go!
November 28th, 2024
