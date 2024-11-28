Previous
Still on the run by joansmor
Played with an AI photo and my turkey from yesterday.
Hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving or Thursday. Mine was wonderful.
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Casablanca ace
Lol! That is fun
November 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Such a fabulous table!
November 29th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Cool AI shot!
November 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
