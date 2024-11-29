Sign up
Previous
Photo 4022
Gooches beach
Took my weekly lunch to the coast today. I started clouding up and I liked the look of the sky.
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4507
photos
190
followers
109
following
1101% complete
View this month »
4015
4016
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
29th November 2024 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
Mags
ace
Exquisite capture!
November 30th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Simply beautiful capture
November 30th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great place to eat lunch- good shot!
November 30th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous scene!
November 30th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Very pretty. Pretty sure I drove by here.
November 30th, 2024
