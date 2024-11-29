Previous
Gooches beach by joansmor
Gooches beach

Took my weekly lunch to the coast today. I started clouding up and I liked the look of the sky.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Mags ace
Exquisite capture!
November 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Simply beautiful capture
November 30th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great place to eat lunch- good shot!
November 30th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous scene!
November 30th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Very pretty. Pretty sure I drove by here.
November 30th, 2024  
