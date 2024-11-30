Previous
Storm coming by joansmor
Storm coming

It was sunny when I left home but as I moved along the coast this happened.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tunia McClure ace
Stay warm and dry.
November 30th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic hope not to bad🥲😊
November 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Super drama in your sky! Marvelous shot.
December 1st, 2024  
Betsey ace
Ominous clouds!
December 1st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Very ominous indeed!
December 1st, 2024  
