Viewing the backside by joansmor
Photo 4024

Viewing the backside

These are the condos I have taken from the Gooch's beachside several times.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Peter Dulis
Nice
December 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Love the architecture of the condos- so neat and tidy by the waters !
December 2nd, 2024  
Mags
Delightful capture!
December 2nd, 2024  
