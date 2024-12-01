Sign up
Previous
Photo 4024
Viewing the backside
These are the condos I have taken from the Gooch's beachside several times.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4509
photos
190
followers
109
following
1102% complete
View this month »
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
29th November 2024 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
condos
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
December 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the architecture of the condos- so neat and tidy by the waters !
December 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Delightful capture!
December 2nd, 2024
