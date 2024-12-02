Previous
Sunrise Estes Lake by joansmor
Photo 4025

Sunrise Estes Lake

Since I don't go to work anymore I don't get out early enough to capture sunrises. This morning I decided to take advantage of the lateness of the sunrise and the fact I had an early doctor's appointment. Left early and got some good photos.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Stunning composition
December 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Outstanding shot!
December 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful ! fav
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact