Happy adoption Day by joansmor
Happy adoption Day

Two was adopted by me 14 years ago. My first post on 365 was of her. She was about 2 years old at the time. https://365project.org/joansmor/365/2013-11-26
Corinne C ace
Happy Adoption Day!
Two is adorable and she seems to appreciate the comfort of home :-)
December 5th, 2024  
Barb ace
What a sweet kitty companion you have, Joan!
December 5th, 2024  
