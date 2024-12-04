Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 4027
Happy adoption Day
Two was adopted by me 14 years ago. My first post on 365 was of her. She was about 2 years old at the time.
https://365project.org/joansmor/365/2013-11-26
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year.
365
Tags
two
Corinne C
ace
Happy Adoption Day!
Two is adorable and she seems to appreciate the comfort of home :-)
December 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
What a sweet kitty companion you have, Joan!
December 5th, 2024
