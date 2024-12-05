Previous
Fishing boats at Camp Ellis by joansmor
Photo 4028

Fishing boats at Camp Ellis

Always love to capture the boats at Camp Ellis. It was a spectacular day to be at the coast.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Joan Robillard

11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
gloria jones ace
Fabulous light
December 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
December 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very nice water scene and sky!
December 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous scene!
December 6th, 2024  
