Photo 4028
Fishing boats at Camp Ellis
Always love to capture the boats at Camp Ellis. It was a spectacular day to be at the coast.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
boats
gloria jones
Fabulous light
December 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful !
December 6th, 2024
Mags
Very nice water scene and sky!
December 6th, 2024
Corinne C
Fabulous scene!
December 6th, 2024
