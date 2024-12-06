Previous
Frost is on the pumpkin by joansmor
Photo 4029

Frost is on the pumpkin

Or should I say the snow is on the pumpkin? Got our first snow yesterday. More is expected next week but it was brutally cold today. Never rose above 25F and windy to boot. This morning the person I text with every morning was busy so we didn't text. So I was looking around the net and found a photography course at Udemy which is going to be a good course I think and got it for a great price. I also picked up a course from their photo Lightroom. Lest I should get bored. LOL I watched a couple of videos and liked them. I feel like my photography has stagnated. Might seem funny to say as one of them made top 20 this week. I want to thank you all for that.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
lovely frost!
December 7th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic☃️😊
December 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
That's for sure! Nicely captured.
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact