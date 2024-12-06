Frost is on the pumpkin

Or should I say the snow is on the pumpkin? Got our first snow yesterday. More is expected next week but it was brutally cold today. Never rose above 25F and windy to boot. This morning the person I text with every morning was busy so we didn't text. So I was looking around the net and found a photography course at Udemy which is going to be a good course I think and got it for a great price. I also picked up a course from their photo Lightroom. Lest I should get bored. LOL I watched a couple of videos and liked them. I feel like my photography has stagnated. Might seem funny to say as one of them made top 20 this week. I want to thank you all for that.