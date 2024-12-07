Sign up
Previous
Photo 4030
The water is still flowing
You can tell the water tables are low. This is a picture I took last year of the same place -
https://365project.org/joansmor/365/2023-05-08
.
A dry summer and fall results in less water coming through,
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Joan Robillard
Tags
milton
,
mills
