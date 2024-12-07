Previous
The water is still flowing by joansmor
Photo 4030

The water is still flowing

You can tell the water tables are low. This is a picture I took last year of the same place - https://365project.org/joansmor/365/2023-05-08 .
A dry summer and fall results in less water coming through,
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact