Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4031
Pink sky refected in a thin layer of ice.
In the last few years, it has been rare to see ice this early. The men who like ice fishing must be hopeful for a good season.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
4
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4516
photos
188
followers
109
following
1104% complete
View this month »
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
4031
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
2nd December 2024 6:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
estes
Suzanne
ace
What a beautiful shot!
December 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
A very lovely scene!
December 9th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A delightful composition and beautiful sky colors
December 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely view and composition !
December 9th, 2024
