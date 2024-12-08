Previous
Pink sky refected in a thin layer of ice. by joansmor
Photo 4031

Pink sky refected in a thin layer of ice.

In the last few years, it has been rare to see ice this early. The men who like ice fishing must be hopeful for a good season.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Suzanne ace
What a beautiful shot!
December 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
A very lovely scene!
December 9th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A delightful composition and beautiful sky colors
December 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely view and composition !
December 9th, 2024  
