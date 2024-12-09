Previous
Milton Mills by joansmor
Milton Mills

In the past people have commented on the differences in the design of the two bridge openings. I believe this was because the right one is in Maine and the left is in New Hampshire. I think the designer did this to distinguish the two states.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me.
Mags ace
Lovely capture and interesting info on the differences. =)
December 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great pic. I love that the image covers Both states!
December 10th, 2024  
