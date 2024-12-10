Previous
Church windows by joansmor
Photo 4033

Church windows

The old church in Milton Mills.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful old window and textured clabbered walls.
December 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact