Yesterday was wreaths across america by joansmor
Photo 4038

Yesterday was wreaths across america

So today I went to the Veteran's Cemetery to take a couple of pictures. I need to take 3 photos in 3 different places for my assignment in my Master Photography course in Udemy. I don't use my digital camera a lot anymore and am losing my abilities. I had a hard time getting the Exposure triangle right and having an in-focus photo. I just finally thought about what I was doing and I think I got it right. Have to submit them SOOC so that is how I am posting them. One each day for the next three days. Would appreciate your thoughts on exposure and focus.
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Joan Robillard

Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful shot!
December 16th, 2024  
