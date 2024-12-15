Yesterday was wreaths across america

So today I went to the Veteran's Cemetery to take a couple of pictures. I need to take 3 photos in 3 different places for my assignment in my Master Photography course in Udemy. I don't use my digital camera a lot anymore and am losing my abilities. I had a hard time getting the Exposure triangle right and having an in-focus photo. I just finally thought about what I was doing and I think I got it right. Have to submit them SOOC so that is how I am posting them. One each day for the next three days. Would appreciate your thoughts on exposure and focus.