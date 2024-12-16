Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4039
Sokokis Lake
Photo No 2 for the assignment. I think it is probably a bit dark but I had one that was lighter and I liked this one better. I think it feels cold as it was.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4524
photos
189
followers
109
following
1106% complete
View this month »
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th December 2024 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sokokis
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think it has the feeling of dusk with this lighting. Very nice.
December 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful perspective
December 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
A marvelous view!
December 17th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Beautiful image.
December 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close