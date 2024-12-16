Previous
Sokokis Lake by joansmor
Sokokis Lake

Photo No 2 for the assignment. I think it is probably a bit dark but I had one that was lighter and I liked this one better. I think it feels cold as it was.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Joan Robillard

Ann H. LeFevre
I think it has the feeling of dusk with this lighting. Very nice.
December 17th, 2024  
Corinne C
A wonderful perspective
December 17th, 2024  
Mags
A marvelous view!
December 17th, 2024  
Dianne
Beautiful image.
December 17th, 2024  
