Previous
Photo 4040
Sanford Mills
This was my third entry for the exposure assignment. Hoping to go tomorrow and try some more. I have been taking more pictures with my cellphone. So when it gets frigid this weekend I can stay home if I want.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4525
photos
189
followers
110
following
1106% complete
View this month »
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th December 2024 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mills
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
December 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
December 18th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Smart move Joan. Are the mills still in use?
December 18th, 2024
