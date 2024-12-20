Previous
Santa at the mansion by joansmor
Photo 4043

Santa at the mansion

The Guides at the mansion created a treasure hunt game for the children. One of the things to find was Santa. He was in the "Twas the Night Before Christmas" room. He hid behind the tree but could be seen in the mirror.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
What fun! Very attractive setting.
December 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact