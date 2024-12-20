Sign up
Previous
Photo 4043
Santa at the mansion
The Guides at the mansion created a treasure hunt game for the children. One of the things to find was Santa. He was in the "Twas the Night Before Christmas" room. He hid behind the tree but could be seen in the mirror.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Tags
santa
Dorothy
ace
What fun! Very attractive setting.
December 21st, 2024
