Golden Hour Splash by joansmor
Golden Hour Splash

Went to the coast to catch the sunset and afterward the Christmas lights. Everything went well and I have a few photos for posting.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Joan Robillard

Corinne C ace
Spectacular composition and golden tone
December 22nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous! Great timing to catch this!
December 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super timing and capture - a lovely view .- fav
December 22nd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Nice in the golden light
December 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Fantastic timing and capture!
December 22nd, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Superb capture!
December 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
This is a beautiful capture!
December 22nd, 2024  
