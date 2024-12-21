Sign up
Previous
Photo 4044
Golden Hour Splash
Went to the coast to catch the sunset and afterward the Christmas lights. Everything went well and I have a few photos for posting.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
7
4
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
21st December 2024 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
splash
Corinne C
ace
Spectacular composition and golden tone
December 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous! Great timing to catch this!
December 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super timing and capture - a lovely view .- fav
December 22nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Nice in the golden light
December 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Fantastic timing and capture!
December 22nd, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Superb capture!
December 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
This is a beautiful capture!
December 22nd, 2024
