Photo 4045
Another shot at Sunset last night
We were so glad we took a chance that there would be a wonderful sunset.
22nd December 2024
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
sunset
,
beach
,
mother's
Corinne C
ace
This is fabulous Joan!
December 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful sunset capture.
December 23rd, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lovely wintery sky. fav
December 23rd, 2024
