Metalic Santa by joansmor
Metalic Santa

I spotted this guy out front of a hardware store. I loved its metallic look. If you travel anywhere for the holidays, have a safe trip. I am staying home with a miserable cold. I have had two COVID tests, both negative, so it's just an awful cold.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Joan Robillard

11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Very cool Santa!
December 24th, 2024  
Whoa, that’s a large Santa! I like his metallic look also.
Sorry you’re under the weather. I’m just getting over a cold but it wasn’t as bad as yours sounds.
December 24th, 2024  
Great Santa!
December 24th, 2024  
