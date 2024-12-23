Sign up
Previous
Photo 4046
Metalic Santa
I spotted this guy out front of a hardware store. I loved its metallic look. If you travel anywhere for the holidays, have a safe trip. I am staying home with a miserable cold. I have had two COVID tests, both negative, so it's just an awful cold.
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4531
photos
190
followers
111
following
1108% complete
View this month »
4039
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
4045
4046
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
21st December 2024 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
santa
Mags
ace
Very cool Santa!
December 24th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Whoa, that’s a large Santa! I like his metallic look also.
Sorry you’re under the weather. I’m just getting over a cold but it wasn’t as bad as yours sounds.
December 24th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great Santa!
December 24th, 2024
Sorry you’re under the weather. I’m just getting over a cold but it wasn’t as bad as yours sounds.