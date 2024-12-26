Previous
Closing the gates on another holiday by joansmor
Closing the gates on another holiday

Much improved today. Took this when I was out on a ride a few weeks ago. Been inside for several days and I need to get out.
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Mags ace
Wow! What a beautiful capture. The clouds behind the gates and mountains are wonderful.
December 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great shot!
December 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
December 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot !
December 27th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Must be quite the house to warrant gates like that. Glad you are feeling improved!
December 27th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
December 27th, 2024  
