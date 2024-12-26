Sign up
Previous
Photo 4049
Closing the gates on another holiday
Much improved today. Took this when I was out on a ride a few weeks ago. Been inside for several days and I need to get out.
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
6
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4534
photos
190
followers
111
following
4042
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
4048
4049
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
7th December 2024 2:29pm
Tags
gate
Mags
ace
Wow! What a beautiful capture. The clouds behind the gates and mountains are wonderful.
December 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great shot!
December 27th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
December 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot !
December 27th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Must be quite the house to warrant gates like that. Glad you are feeling improved!
December 27th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
December 27th, 2024
