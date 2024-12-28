Previous
Dog in a Car by joansmor
Photo 4051

Dog in a Car

First off yesterday's picture was not me it was my girlfriend Rachel who also got a calendar.

Today's picture is because I so love the series @Kali66 does which she calls Dog in a car (I think I have that right) I love them.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Mags
Oh what a beautiful capture!
December 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful portrait ! fav
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley
Very beautiful image… content & calm
December 29th, 2024  
Barb
Sweet!
December 29th, 2024  
Corinne C
Such a great portrait!
December 29th, 2024  
Rick Aubin
Handsome boy!
December 29th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Beautiful pooch!
December 29th, 2024  
