Previous
Photo 4051
Dog in a Car
First off yesterday's picture was not me it was my girlfriend Rachel who also got a calendar.
Today's picture is because I so love the series
@Kali66
does which she calls Dog in a car (I think I have that right) I love them.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4536
photos
190
followers
111
following
4044
4045
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
4051
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
21st December 2024 4:04pm
dog
car
Mags
ace
Oh what a beautiful capture!
December 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful portrait ! fav
December 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful image… content & calm
December 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Sweet!
December 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a great portrait!
December 29th, 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
Handsome boy!
December 29th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful pooch!
December 29th, 2024
