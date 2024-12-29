Sign up
Photo 4052
Just a shack
Taken this before but maybe this one is a little better.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
shack
Islandgirl
ace
Neat shack!
December 30th, 2024
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
The light is wonderful!
December 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
The textures are fantastic!
December 30th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Great textures and patterns
December 30th, 2024
