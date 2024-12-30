Previous
Little free library by joansmor
Photo 4053

Little free library

A way to recycle that works.Stayed inside today. So not getting any photographs. This was from last year.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely idea and perfectly housed for anyone to participate !
December 31st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
December 31st, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Obviously they are all round the world. With kindles nowadays, I wonder how often they are used!
December 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
What a nice little library!
December 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great pic. We have few of these little library throughout our village. It's a wonderful way to share books.
December 31st, 2024  
