Previous
Photo 4053
Little free library
A way to recycle that works.Stayed inside today. So not getting any photographs. This was from last year.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
5
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4538
photos
190
followers
111
following
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
4053
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th December 2023 11:57am
Tags
library
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely idea and perfectly housed for anyone to participate !
December 31st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
December 31st, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Obviously they are all round the world. With kindles nowadays, I wonder how often they are used!
December 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
What a nice little library!
December 31st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great pic. We have few of these little library throughout our village. It's a wonderful way to share books.
December 31st, 2024
