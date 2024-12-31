Last beach day of 2024

Previous
The temperatures rose into the high 40s plus it was sunny. Not the usual weather for the 31st of December. I have decided that what I have is a sinus infection. Trying some saline to try to clear it off. That and some Fresh Air and Sunshine.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
The fresh air and sunshine will be great- lots of vitamin D in the sunlight! It would have been nice to finish up the year on a beach- but how nice that I got to visit it in the Fall!
January 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful sunshine and POV!
January 1st, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Glad you had sunshine!!!
January 1st, 2025  
