Previous
Photo 4055
Wnnie the pooh on the beach
I was having trouble with my exposure When I first was shooting getting the shutter speed set wrong. But like how this case out. It sort of looks foggy;
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
4
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4540
photos
190
followers
111
following
1110% complete
View this month »
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
4053
4054
4055
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
31st December 2024 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love it - it just looks rather like a dream !!
January 2nd, 2025
winghong_ho
The effect came out was nice as well.
January 2nd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
It definitely looks foggy, just like here lately.
January 2nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
January 2nd, 2025
