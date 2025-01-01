Previous
Wnnie the pooh on the beach by joansmor
Photo 4055

Wnnie the pooh on the beach

I was having trouble with my exposure When I first was shooting getting the shutter speed set wrong. But like how this case out. It sort of looks foggy;
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it - it just looks rather like a dream !!
January 2nd, 2025  
winghong_ho
The effect came out was nice as well.
January 2nd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
It definitely looks foggy, just like here lately.
January 2nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
January 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact