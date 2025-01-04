Sign up
Previous
Photo 4058
The sun on a winter day at the coast
It was such a lovely day at the beach that afternoon. Sunshine in winter is more enjoyable I think than a sunny summer day.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4543
photos
190
followers
111
following
1111% complete
View this month »
4051
4052
4053
4054
4055
4056
4057
4058
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
31st December 2024 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunshine
Tunia McClure
ace
as long as there is no wind
January 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful afternoon peaceful pic
January 5th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice shot- if only it had just a tad more warmth!
January 5th, 2025
