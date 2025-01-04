Previous
The sun on a winter day at the coast by joansmor
The sun on a winter day at the coast

It was such a lovely day at the beach that afternoon. Sunshine in winter is more enjoyable I think than a sunny summer day.
Joan Robillard

Tunia McClure
as long as there is no wind
January 5th, 2025  
Corinne C
Wonderful afternoon peaceful pic
January 5th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre
Nice shot- if only it had just a tad more warmth!
January 5th, 2025  
