Previous
Short Sands at York by joansmor
Photo 4060

Short Sands at York

It was about 25F, windy, and cloudy but I still enjoyed my ride to the coast. I wasn't the only one there but it wasn't crowded.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Lovely vista!
January 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo so beautiful….
January 7th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful view
January 7th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Looks lovely for a breath of fresh air
January 7th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
A lovely view. Bet it was chilly
January 7th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely place to have a house, whatever the weather.
January 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful view with the sky and sea!
January 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact