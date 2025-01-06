Sign up
Photo 4060
Short Sands at York
It was about 25F, windy, and cloudy but I still enjoyed my ride to the coast. I wasn't the only one there but it wasn't crowded.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
7
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4545
photos
190
followers
111
following
1112% complete
View this month »
4053
4054
4055
4056
4057
4058
4059
4060
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
5th January 2025 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
Barb
ace
Lovely vista!
January 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo so beautiful….
January 7th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful view
January 7th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Looks lovely for a breath of fresh air
January 7th, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
A lovely view. Bet it was chilly
January 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a lovely place to have a house, whatever the weather.
January 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful view with the sky and sea!
January 7th, 2025
