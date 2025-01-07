Sign up
Previous
Photo 4061
Balance
Enjoyed watching kids trying this type of skateboard.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
31st December 2024 1:33pm
skateboard
gloria jones
ace
Good one.
January 8th, 2025
Barb
ace
Great action capture!
January 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
Great shot! Very cool.
January 8th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice catch!
January 8th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot.
January 8th, 2025
