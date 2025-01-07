Previous
Balance by joansmor
Photo 4061

Balance

Enjoyed watching kids trying this type of skateboard.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Good one.
January 8th, 2025  
Barb ace
Great action capture!
January 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Great shot! Very cool.
January 8th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice catch!
January 8th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
January 8th, 2025  
