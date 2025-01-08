Previous
Concentration by joansmor
Concentration

I was playing with Two with a string and managed to get a couple of shots. I just love the intense concentration on her face.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Mags ace
Oh that's just adorable!
January 9th, 2025  
Barb ace
Aren't they fun?! :-) Good timing to catch this expression!
January 9th, 2025  
Betsey ace
Oh, how i love cats, Two is beautiful
January 9th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Such a sweet kitty
January 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet !
January 9th, 2025  
Helen Westerbeke
beautiful
January 9th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
So cute!
January 9th, 2025  
