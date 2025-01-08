Sign up
Photo 4062
Photo 4062
Concentration
I was playing with Two with a string and managed to get a couple of shots. I just love the intense concentration on her face.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
7
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
Joan Robillard
4547
photos
190
followers
111
following
4055
4056
4057
4058
4059
4060
4061
4062
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
4th January 2025 12:20pm
Tags
two
Mags
ace
Oh that's just adorable!
January 9th, 2025
Barb
ace
Aren't they fun?! :-) Good timing to catch this expression!
January 9th, 2025
Betsey
ace
Oh, how i love cats, Two is beautiful
January 9th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Such a sweet kitty
January 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet !
January 9th, 2025
Helen Westerbeke
beautiful
January 9th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
So cute!
January 9th, 2025
