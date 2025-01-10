Sign up
Previous
Photo 4064
Miltone Three ponds Dam in winter
I have posted this dam many times but liked the ice on the wall. It got above freezing today and the wind calmed down a bit too. But snow is expected tomorrow.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
4
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4549
photos
190
followers
111
following
1113% complete
View this month »
4057
4058
4059
4060
4061
4062
4063
4064
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
10th January 2025 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dam
Mags
ace
Lovely shot with the ics and rushing water.
January 11th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Nice capture of water and ice!
January 11th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
January 11th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Great capture
January 11th, 2025
