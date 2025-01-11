Sign up
Photo 4065
Church steeple
It was a beautiful day and the steeple stood our so well.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Tags
seeple
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful capture against the blue sky !
January 12th, 2025
Mags
It does stand out on the blue background. Nice capture!
January 12th, 2025
Shutterbug
Beautiful against that sky. I hope it gets painted soon.
January 12th, 2025
