A touch of snow by joansmor
Photo 4066

A touch of snow

We had the first snow of the new year and it was barely enough to cover the ground. We are in a drought. The temperatures have been cold enough for snow but only this little dusting.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Joan Robillard

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful winter's scene !
January 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely touch of snow!
January 13th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So pretty with the blue sky. We can happily send you some snow!
January 13th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 13th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty winder scene.
January 13th, 2025  
