Photo 4066
A touch of snow
We had the first snow of the new year and it was barely enough to cover the ground. We are in a drought. The temperatures have been cold enough for snow but only this little dusting.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
5
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4551
photos
190
followers
111
following
View this month »
4059
4060
4061
4062
4063
4064
4065
4066
Views
21
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th January 2025 10:00am
Tags
snow
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful winter's scene !
January 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely touch of snow!
January 13th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So pretty with the blue sky. We can happily send you some snow!
January 13th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 13th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty winder scene.
January 13th, 2025
