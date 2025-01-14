Previous
Dead tree by joansmor
Photo 4068

Dead tree

This tree has been on this corner for several years. I like the blue sky and snow behind.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Islandgirl ace
Nice capture!
January 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
There is something so beautiful about dead trees
January 15th, 2025  
KV ace
Woodpecker tree!
January 15th, 2025  
Francoise ace
interesting placement of the tree dead center. I like it
January 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
A nice home for bugs! Lovely capture.
January 15th, 2025  
