Photo 4068
Dead tree
This tree has been on this corner for several years. I like the blue sky and snow behind.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
5
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4553
photos
190
followers
111
following
1114% complete
View this month »
4068
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th January 2025 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
Islandgirl
ace
Nice capture!
January 15th, 2025
Babs
ace
There is something so beautiful about dead trees
January 15th, 2025
KV
ace
Woodpecker tree!
January 15th, 2025
Francoise
ace
interesting placement of the tree dead center. I like it
January 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
A nice home for bugs! Lovely capture.
January 15th, 2025
