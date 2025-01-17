Sign up
Photo 4071
Winter Harbor
If this was summer the area would be choking with boats. The lobster traps would be in the harbor. In Maine, many of the harbors take a break in lobstering at different times of the year to give the lobster a chance to thrive.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4556
photos
190
followers
111
following
1115% complete
Tags
harbor
