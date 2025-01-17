Previous
Winter Harbor
Winter Harbor

If this was summer the area would be choking with boats. The lobster traps would be in the harbor. In Maine, many of the harbors take a break in lobstering at different times of the year to give the lobster a chance to thrive.
Joan Robillard

