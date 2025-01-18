Previous
Winter beach by joansmor
Winter beach

This is Long Sands Beach in York. THe Numbble Lighthouse is on an island just off the end of the point of land. If you look carefully you can see it.
18th January 2025

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Joan Robillard
Corinne C ace
A great composition. Zooming in I saw the lighthouse :-)
January 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Winter beach and such a lovely blue sea !
January 19th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I see it. Nice sunny day by the sea.
January 19th, 2025  
