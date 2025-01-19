Previous
Palying by joansmor
Palying

Created this page using a cat created by Lynn Anzelc and supplies by Anna Aspnes. It is snow and we are expecting between 4 and 8. Maybe pictures of snow tomorrow.
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Islandgirl ace
Too cute, lovely composite!
January 20th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
This is so cute.
We're expecting a lot of snow here too.
January 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how cute!
January 20th, 2025  
KV ace
Awesome!
January 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cute ! and a beautifully composed page - fav
January 20th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. Love it.
January 20th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful comp and very artistic.
January 20th, 2025  
