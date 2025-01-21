Previous
Cape Neddick River by joansmor
Cape Neddick River

A cold and dreary day.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
JackieR ace
Dramatic weather coming in
January 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Quite a thunderous sky !
January 22nd, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Very dramatic!
January 22nd, 2025  
