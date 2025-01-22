Sign up
Previous
Photo 4076
A Purrfect Spot
Two in her bed which is on a share and right next to the radiator which is under the window where you can see the birdfeeder. A purrfect spot for a cat.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
7
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4561
photos
190
followers
111
following
1116% complete
View this month »
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
4075
4076
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
6th January 2025 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
JackieR
ace
Beautiful feline portrait
January 23rd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
It looks like she likes the view.
January 23rd, 2025
Betsey
ace
The perfect place, our cats have the same type of set up.
January 23rd, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Lovely light on the sweet baby!
January 23rd, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Sounds perfect!
January 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lucky girl, a "purrfect" place in all ways - Such a lovely capture as she gazes out - fav
January 23rd, 2025
Barb
ace
She looks content! Nice to be near the window and the radiator in this wintry weather! :-)
January 23rd, 2025
