A Purrfect Spot by joansmor
A Purrfect Spot

Two in her bed which is on a share and right next to the radiator which is under the window where you can see the birdfeeder. A purrfect spot for a cat.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Joan Robillard

JackieR ace
Beautiful feline portrait
January 23rd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
It looks like she likes the view.
January 23rd, 2025  
Betsey ace
The perfect place, our cats have the same type of set up.
January 23rd, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
Lovely light on the sweet baby!
January 23rd, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Sounds perfect!
January 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lucky girl, a "purrfect" place in all ways - Such a lovely capture as she gazes out - fav
January 23rd, 2025  
Barb ace
She looks content! Nice to be near the window and the radiator in this wintry weather! :-)
January 23rd, 2025  
