Previous
Feeding ducks by joansmor
Photo 4077

Feeding ducks

I have seen a lot of ducks gathered together feeding underwater lately. Even got a picture of some today but they were further off and I haven't processed the picture yet.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
1116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Such a delightful capture!
January 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact