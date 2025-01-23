Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4077
Feeding ducks
I have seen a lot of ducks gathered together feeding underwater lately. Even got a picture of some today but they were further off and I haven't processed the picture yet.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
4562
photos
190
followers
111
following
1116% complete
View this month »
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
4075
4076
4077
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th January 2025 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
Mags
ace
Such a delightful capture!
January 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close