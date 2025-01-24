Sign up
Previous
Photo 4078
Stream
You see the signs of a little warm-up on this stream and if you look you might see a duck enjoying the water.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-27-24I have started my 12th year. You have helped me improve my photography and traveled around the back roads with me. I hope you continue...
Photo Details
Views
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
23rd January 2025 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stream
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks cold. Lovely shot.
January 25th, 2025
Barb
ace
Very pretty capture!
January 25th, 2025
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Some fabulous textures of snow and ice against the banks of the meandering river. Delightful image!
January 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Cold and so lovely.
January 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
This is a lovely capture!
January 25th, 2025
